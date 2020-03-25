Florida's governor requiring travelers coming from three states to self-quarantine

A decree by Gov. Ron DeSantis requiring anyone arriving on a flight from New York City and the surrounding area to self-quarantine for two weeks took effect Tuesday.

In issuing Executive Order 20-80, DeSantis cited "an increase in individuals fleeing to Florida" from states like New York, where "shelter-in-place" orders are already in place because of the coronavirus crisis.

DeSantis also referenced a recent incident in which a passenger on a JetBlue flight from New York traveled to Palm Beach International Airport , even after learning he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor's executive order specifies who must quarantine, who is exempt and for how long.