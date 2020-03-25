Florida's governor requiring travelers coming from three states to self-quarantine

A decree by Gov. Ron DeSantis requiring anyone arriving on a flight from New York City and the surrounding area to self-quarantine for two weeks took effect Tuesday.
In issuing Executive Order 20-80, DeSantis cited "an increase in individuals fleeing to Florida" from states like New York, where "shelter-in-place" orders are already in place because of the coronavirus crisis.
DeSantis also referenced a recent incident in which a passenger on a JetBlue flight from New York traveled to Palm Beach International Airport , even after learning he had tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor's executive order specifies who must quarantine, who is exempt and for how long.
Executive Order 20-80 by PeterBurke on Scribd
What does Executive Order 20-80 say?
- All people traveling to Florida airports from Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are required "to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry" or "the duration of the person's presence" in the state, "whichever is shorter."
- "This order shall not apply to persons employed by the airlines and those performing military, emergency or health response."
- Anyone in self-quarantine "shall be responsible for all costs associated with that person's isolation or quarantine, including transportation, lodging, food, medical care and any other expenses" during that period.
- The Florida Department of Health "shall take any steps necessary to ensure the screening and appropriate isolation and quarantine of individuals covered by this order."
- Florida health officials are directed to coordinate with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, county and local governments and law enforcement agencies "to effectuate the isolation or quarantine outlined above."
- Anyone who violates the order is subject to a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.
<p>"That's the only way we can be sure that that virus is not going to be reintroduced in the state of Florida," DeSantis said Monday.</p><p>The order is in effect until the state of emergency in Florida has been lifted.</p> This article was written by Peter Burke for WPTV .