Florida city closes beach after vacationers defy coronavirus warnings

CLEARWATER, Fla.. -- City officials have voted to shut down Clearwater Beach for two weeks amid coronavirus concerns.

The decision comes just days after videos and photos showing thousands of beachgoers flocking to Clearwater Beach went viral.

BREAKING: @MyClearwater city council votes to CLOSE America’s #1 Beach for two weeks. Goes into effect Monday, March 23. @abcactionnews — Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) March 18, 2020

The closure goes into effect starting March 23 at 6 a.m.

The closures will only impact the sand and not the businesses along Clearwater Beach.

The City of Tampa also voted to shut down its beaches:

• Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607