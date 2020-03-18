Menu

Florida city closes beach after vacationers defy coronavirus warnings

Posted: 4:03 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 19:03:04-04
After videos of beachgoers flocking Clearwater Beach went viral on social media, city leaders are discussing the beach's safety.
CLEARWATER, Fla.. -- City officials have voted to shut down Clearwater Beach for two weeks amid coronavirus concerns.

The decision comes just days after videos and photos showing thousands of beachgoers flocking to Clearwater Beach went viral.

The closure goes into effect starting March 23 at 6 a.m.

The closures will only impact the sand and not the businesses along Clearwater Beach.

The City of Tampa also voted to shut down its beaches:

• Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, 33607

• Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St, Tampa, 33607
• Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave, Tampa, 33606
• Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, Tampa, 33616

The decision also comes days after President Donald Trump urged all Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people in a group.

