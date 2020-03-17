Flagstaff restricts restaurants, closes other businesses

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona city has restricted service at restaurants and closed bars, theaters, fitness centers and other businesses over concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans issued a proclamation that puts the restrictions and closures into effect late Tuesday.

She says it's necessary to protect life and property in the city of about 70,000 people, about two hours north of Phoenix.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Coconino County where Flagstaff lies.

Health officials say 18 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Arizona in the lower half of the state.