Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Flagstaff mayor closes salons, says complaint unmerited

Posted: 4:46 PM, Mar 28, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-28 19:46:20-04
items.[0].image.alt
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The mayor of Flagstaff says her decision to close nail salons and beauty parlors is not barred by the governor's order blocking cities from expanding his list of businesses that can't be shuttered to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Mayor Coral Evans said Friday that Gov. Doug Ducey's office has not provided a detailed list of “personal hygiene” businesses covered by his order issued Monday.

Evans said her review of the order and state law showed she could order salons to close to save lives.

Republican Rep. Vince Leach has threatened to ask the attorney general to investigate the legality of Evans' order.

The state on Saturday reported 15 deaths from the coronavirus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.