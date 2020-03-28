Flagstaff mayor closes salons, says complaint unmerited

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The mayor of Flagstaff says her decision to close nail salons and beauty parlors is not barred by the governor's order blocking cities from expanding his list of businesses that can't be shuttered to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Mayor Coral Evans said Friday that Gov. Doug Ducey's office has not provided a detailed list of “personal hygiene” businesses covered by his order issued Monday.

Evans said her review of the order and state law showed she could order salons to close to save lives.

Republican Rep. Vince Leach has threatened to ask the attorney general to investigate the legality of Evans' order.

The state on Saturday reported 15 deaths from the coronavirus.