First-time voter dies of COVID-19 complications in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — The father-in-law of Arizona state Rep. Raquel Terán who was featured in The Arizona Republic after he voted for the first time this year has died from the coronavirus.

The Republic reported that 65-year-old Rodolfo “Rudy” Barron was hospitalized with COVID-19 about 10 days after he voted and remained there for five weeks where he died on Sunday. Barron was featured in an article in October about first-time voters, expressing his pride in his decision to start voting.

Rudy Barron said he knew he should have gotten involved sooner but that it was never too late. The family plans to have a small funeral, following local safety protocols and coronavirus guidelines.

