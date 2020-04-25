Menu

First responders in south Tucson come together to battle coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. — First responders in south Tucson are coming together to battle coronavirus.

The chief of police says his department has plenty of personal protective equipment thanks to donations and from other departments. He also highlighted the collaboration between first responders.

South Tucson police chief Manny Amado said "All agencies whether police or fire are working together on this. We all have the well being and safety of our community in mind. We are all in regular contact with each other."

While the department is seeing a rise in crimes right now it says it is receiving lots of support and donations from the community.

