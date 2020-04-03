Menu

First Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic opens for treatment on south side for those in quarantine

Posted: 4:41 PM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 19:41:41-04
Healthcare

TUCSON, Ariz. — Intermountain Centers and, Community Partners Inc. announced Friday the opening of the first Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic to serve those living on the south side of Tucson.

The first MAT clinic will provide ensure all members receive uninterrupted home-based treatment for those in quarantine. Operation hours are Monday-Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

MAT clinic specializes in the treatment and coordination of services for opioid-dependent individuals, where the clinic provides services to those individuals, families, and communities encountering mental illness, substance abuse and trauma, according to a press release from Intermountain Centers.

The Park Campus provides a full healthcare resources including; psychiatric and primary care services, medication assisted treatment (MAT), substance abuse counseling, wellness and housing programs, pharmacy services, behavioral health case management, individual and group counseling as well as psychotherapy.

The clinic's medical team is working with state and federal agencies to assure that they will be able give treatment services for those who are quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

