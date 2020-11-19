Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Fifth Arizona state lawmaker infected with coronavirus

Another Arizona lawmaker contracts COVID-19
items.[0].image.alt
COVID-19
Posted at 2:49 PM, Nov 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-19 16:49:09-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Another member of the Arizona Legislature has been diagnosed with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Rep. Arlando Teller of Chinle announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

He is isolating and recovering at his home on the Navajo Nation.

Teller was elected to a second term in the Arizona House earlier this month.

He is the fifth member of the Legislature to announce they had the disease since the outbreak hit the state early this year.

An Associated Press nationwide tally shows more than 190 state lawmakers have been infected and four have died.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7