#Feedthefrontlines, statewide Initiative thanks first responders and helps restaurants

Started by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, AIA
A new statewide initiative is saying thanks to first responders in Arizona, while help restaurants keep business.
TPD receives food from AIA's #feedthefrontlines initiative
Posted at 6:47 AM, May 11, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A new statewide initiative is saying thanks to first responders in Arizona, while help restaurants keep business.

Feed the Frontline AZ was started by the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), an organization that works with high school student athletes across the state.

The program is designed for the community to donate meals from Arizona restaurants.

"We wanted to recognize the health care workers. We wanted to recognize the first responders, going above and beyond to keep us safe," General Manager at AIA Frankie Acosta said.

He said when COVID-19 hit and canceled school attendance for the the year, it impacted a lot of the corporate partners that AIA works with.

Acosta said the organization wanted to do something to help their partners, while also recognizing the men and women who are fighting COVID19 on the front lines

Their first food donation was at Banner Health Ironwood in Queen Creek, partnering with Raising Cane’s to deliver 40 Box Combos to the nurses and doctors for lunch.

Then, they went to the Tucson Police Department to deliver Subway.

"We are all one," Community Resource Sergeant for TPD William Corrales said. "We are all one community, and little gifts like this with food really helps the officers with morale and feeling good that the community really does care for them."

Feed the Frontlines has raised 5,000 dollars and is still taking donations.

The next step is for them to deliver more food across the state.

