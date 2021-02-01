Federal penitentiary inmate in Tucson with COVID-19 has died

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at the federal penitentiary in Tucson has died less than three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

They say 64-year-old Charles Purly Romero died at a Tucson hospital last Thursday.

Romero had been in the penitentiary since 2009. He was serving a life sentence for armed bank robbery and aggravated sexual abuse in New Mexico.

According to reports, Romero tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 8 and was immediately placed in medical isolation with the penitentiary staff providing treatment while monitoring his symptoms.

On Jan. 11, Romero was transported to a hospital with respiratory distress.

Romero had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions that put him at risk for developing more severe symptoms from the coronavirus.