FDNY EMS member tests positive for coronavirus: Department

Officials in New York City confirmed that a FDNY EMS member has tested positive for coronavirus after possibly exposing 11 patients and five fellow EMS members, FDNY officials said Monday.

The EMS member has shown no symptoms, but did work three tours the week prior to Monday's announcement, according to officials.

"This member was not exposed to COVID-19 through patient contact, and believed to have contracted from an individual who recently traveled overseas," a statement from FDNY reads.

The EMS member worked with five fellow EMS members and helped treat 11 patients during those tours, according to FDNY officials.

All 11 patients are being notified and will be given guidance by New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, FDNY officials said. The five EMS members who were exposed are also asymptomatic and have been told to self quarantine.

In all, 19 FDNY members were under self quarantine as of Monday afternoon, according to the department's statement.

More than 140 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York since the first case was confirmed nine days ago, on March 1.