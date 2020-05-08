FDA warns church to stop selling bleach-like product to treat COVID-19

The FDA said on Thursday that it has sent 42 warning letters to date to companies selling fraudulent medical products in relation to treating or curing the coronavirus. One warning was for a bleach-like product it claims treats the coronavirus.

Miracle Mineral Solution, which is a bleach-like product made out of chlorine dioxide, has continued to be sold despite the FDA’s warning. The FDA sent a warning letter in April to Genesis 2 Church. After Genesis 2 Church did not take corrective actions, the FDA took the organization to federal court.

The FDA has issued warnings on Miracle Mineral Solution in the past. In August, the FDA said that the product has dangerous side effects.

“The FDA’s drug approval process ensures that patients receive safe and effective drug products. Miracle Mineral Solution and similar products are not FDA-approved, and ingesting these products is the same as drinking bleach. Consumers should not use these products, and parents should not give these products to their children for any reason,” said then FDA Acting Commissioner Ned Sharpless, M.D. “The FDA will continue to track those selling this dangerous product and take appropriate enforcement actions against those who attempt to evade FDA regulations and market unapproved and potentially dangerous products to the American public.”

On the Genesis 2 Church website, the organization has testimonials claiming the product has been used to treat dozens of ailments, including COVID-19.

“Since that time MMS has proven to restore partial or full health to hundreds of thousands of people suffering from a wide range of diseases,” Genesis 2 Church says. “MMS is a weak oxidizer that when used properly can run through the human body destroying disease pathogens and the poisons that they create, while doing no harm to the body.”

But the FDA calls the product “dangerous.”

“Despite a previous warning, the Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said. “We will not stand for this, and the FDA remains fully committed to taking strong enforcement action against any sellers who place unsuspecting American consumers at risk by offering their unproven products to treat serious diseases.”

The FDA said that scammers are exploiting or taking advantage of widespread fear among consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we seek to ensure access to critical medical products, it is imperative that we continue our efforts to find and prevent the sale and distribution of products that may be harmful to the public health. Americans can rest assured that we’re leveraging our experience investigating, examining, and reviewing medical products, both at the border and within domestic commerce, to help ensure that the critical resources reaching the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 are appropriate,” said FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judy McMeekin, Pharm.D. “We take seriously our responsibility to determine whether the medical products coming into our country are fraudulent, counterfeit or illegitimate, and take action as needed.”

To see a full list of products that are being warned by the FDA, click here.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .