Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Fauci says he feels safe despite threats, is focusing on job

Posted: 8:20 AM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 11:20:32-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Fauci says he feels safe despite threats, is focusing on job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, says he feels safe despite reports he's received online threats and has had uncomfortable personal encounters with admirers.

Those have prompted the Trump administration to assign him a personal security detail, according to published reports.

Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force who appears almost daily on televised briefings and news shows, says there are things about his job that are "sometimes disturbing."

While speaking to "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie Thursday, Fauci spoke how the threats have affected him and his family's safety, NBC News reported.

“I've chosen this life. I mean I know what it is," Fauci said. "There are things about it that are sometimes disturbing. But you just focus on the job you have to do, and just put all that stuff aside and try as best as possible not to pay attention to it."

The Washington Post was the first to report about Fauci's security detail, adding that HHS Secretary Alex Azar had grown concerned about Fauci's safety.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.