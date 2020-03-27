Experts: Guard your eyes during COVID-19 pandemic

Experts with the American Academy of Ophthalmology say that guarding your eyes, while also guarding your mouth and nose, could keep you from getting sick during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, people can contract the coronavirus through their eyes. Experts say there are two ways one can get the virus through their eyes:

When a sick person coughs or talks, virus particles can spray from their mouth or nose into another person’s face. You’re most likely to inhale these droplets through your mouth or nose, but they can also enter through your eyes.

You can also become infected by touching something that has the virus on it — like a table or doorknob — and then touching your eyes.

“It’s important to remember that although there is a lot of concern about coronavirus, common-sense precautions can significantly reduce your risk of getting infected. So wash your hands a lot, follow good contact lens hygiene and avoid touching or rubbing your nose, mouth and especially your eyes,” says ophthalmologist Sonal Tuli, MD, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Experts listed the following five ways to keep you and your loved ones safe:



If you wear contact lenses, switch to glasses for a while. Don't touch surfaces then touch your eyes - you could get pinkeye. Avoid rubbing your eyes Stock up on eye medicines Practice safe hygiene and social distancing.

