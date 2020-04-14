Menu

Evergreen Mortuary and Cemetery offering virtual services amid pandemic

Evergreen Mortuary and Cemetery is holding virtual services for grieving loved ones.
Posted at 10:22 PM, Apr 13, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Due to the changes of COVID-19 and stay at home orders many places are now limiting party sizes.

Stay at home orders are forcing funerals to remain small and limit fewer than ten people.

Evergreen Mortuary and Cemetery is holding virtual services for grieving loved ones.

General manager Evergreen Mortuary Cathy Fiorelli said "We did have about 15 separate family members who were not able to travel to attend here in person. They were able to log into the link through the portal and see what we filming the graveside."

The cemetery is providing the service for free to grieving families.

