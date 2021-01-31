End of pandemic can't come soon enough for 2 Arizona towns

PHOENIX (AP) — Some Arizona educators are hoping the arrival of vaccinations against COVID-19 marks the beginning of the end for the pandemic.

That scenario can't come soon enough for the residents of Hayden and Winkelman.

The small neighboring eastern Arizona towns have been pummeled by the coronavirus.

The school district's enrollment is now around 300 students, down from 520 a few decades ago.

The Arizona Republic reports that the towns' residents have lost their neighbors since the pandemic began and teachers and school staff getting vaccinated say everyone knows someone who died.