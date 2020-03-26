Menu

Elton John to host 'Living Room Concert For America' to benefit charities

Posted: 7:43 PM, Mar 25, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-25 22:43:25-04
Paul A. Hebert/Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
Elton John performs on stage at Staples Center on Saturday, October 4, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
They're accustomed to performing in front of thousands in packed arenas from city to city. But on Sunday, some of the world's most popular musicians will perform in a new setting:

Their living rooms.

Elton John will host the concert with performances by Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong. The benefit concert is being dubbed as "Living Room Concert For America."

The musicians are being forced away from touring as arenas and stadiums worldwide are being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The benefit concert will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT live on FOX. The concert will benefit Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

