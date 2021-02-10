El Tour de Tucson 2021 postponed to the fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 38th El Tour De Tucson has officially been postponed to Nov. 20, 2021.

According to event organizers, the decision to push back the annual ride is due to COVID-19 concerns.

This is not the first time the 38th El Tour has been postponed. Last year, the event was moved from Nov. 21 to April 10, 2021 for the same public health reasons.

After exploring mitigation measures and strategies, organizers said the crowds of cyclists go beyond any state or local thresholds for public gatherings.

“After exploring all options to safely allow us to welcome thousands of cyclists from all over the world, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 38th El Tour de Tucson until November 20, 2021,” stated El Tour de Tucson Executive Director TJ Juskiewicz. “Our top priority is always the safety of everyone involved with the event and feel this is the most prudent decision.”

All participants will have their registration deferred to the new date, said Juskiewicz.