Eegee's shifts to drive-thru, delivery, and curb-side service due to coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. — Eegee's has announced Tuesday that it will be closing dine-in and shifting to drive-thru, delivery, and curb-side service in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision follows Mayor Regina Romero’s guidelines starting tonight at 8 p.m. all dining rooms will be closed at each eegee's location.

We are Tucson, and we care deeply about our community. As we feel the impact of coronavirus and adjust to working from home and the closing of schools, we feel it’s important to share with you how eegee’s delivers the highest level of cleanliness in our restaurants to ensure the safety of our guests and employees.



We’ve always performed and will continue to maintain optimal sanitation practices, including frequent sanitation of our kitchens, tables, seating, and hands. We’re paying special attention to detail during this time to help ensure a clean environment for our guests, and will continue to monitor the situation, seeking advice from the CDC and state government officials.



We also realize that this new normal isn’t very normal. We’re facing a shortage of everything from toilet paper to hand sanitizer to loaves of bread.

Eegee's says they will donate freshly-baked bread to Gospel Rescue Mission and Casa Maria to those in need.