Easter bunny, Tooth Fairy deemed 'essential workers' by New Zealand's Prime Minister

Tragically, the novel coronavirus has forced millions of people around the world out of work and into quarantine. But that won't stop one worker on their most important day of the year — Easter Sunday.

In an announcement on Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern deemed the Easter Bunny — and the bunny's friend, the Tooth Fairy — "essential workers" and able to perform their duties despite the outbreak of COVID-19.

But Ardern warned children that the pandemic might make it bit harder for the two to do their jobs in the coming week.

"You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers," Ardern told reporters Monday. "But as you can imagine, at this time, they're going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies."

"I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere," she said.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirms Easter Bunny is classed as an “essential worker” but it might be “difficult for the bunny to get everywhere” in current circumstances. Tooth fairy also confirmed as an essential worker. pic.twitter.com/Jv6o4t2tkG — Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) April 6, 2020

Ardern issued a strict lockdown on March 25 that is scheduled to last for four weeks in the hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19. She's said that those who violate the stay-at-home rules would face "no tolerance," but has also tried to inject some compassion into her handling of the pandemic.

As of late morning Monday, New Zealand had seen just over 1,000 cases of the coronavirus and one death linked to the disease.

