Dunkin' offers free doughnuts, coffee for nurses and doctors

In honor of the nurses and doctors working on the frontlines against the coronavirus, Dunkin' Donuts announced that it will provide healthcare workers a free doughnut and coffee on May 6 for National Nurses Day.

The May 6 offer is good for a free medium hot or iced coffee along with doughnut.

"As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin' to help keep them running," said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin' Brands.

In addition to Dunkin' Donuts’ offer, healthcare workers can receive a free burrito. Healthcare workers can sign up for a free burrito on its website starting May 6 at noon ET.

