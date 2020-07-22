Menu

Ducey routes more resources toward voting safety ahead of Aug. 4 primary

Posted at 3:57 PM, Jul 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-22 18:57:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is directing more resources to local election departments as the COVID-19 pandemic continues with the state's Aug. 4 primary looming.

Ducey's executive order Wednesday will allow state-owned facilities to be used as voting locations, and helps local election departments provide personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to poll workers and voters.

Some election departments in Arizona, including Pima County, have reported difficulty finding poll workers for the upcoming primary election, with fears of COVID-19 exposure still lingering. Ducey's order also allows state workers to work in the polls on election day without affecting their time off or pay, should they so choose.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced the executive order in joint news release with the governor Wednesday afternoon.

“Many of our state's poll workers are in their 60s and 70s and have performed these duties year after year," Hobbs said. "Now, we are encouraging the next generation of Arizonans to step up for our democracy by serving as poll workers.”

The General Election is Nov. 3. Arizonans must register by Oct. 6 to vote in the General Election.

