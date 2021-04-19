Ducey rescinds order requiring masks in schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gov. Doug Ducey Monday rescinded an executive order that directed all K-12 schools in Arizona to require masks for students and staff, despite CDC guidance to the contrary.

The governor first issued the order in July, requiring all schools to "develop face covering policies." Now, with rising vaccination numbers and a lower transmission rate, the governor says the rule is no longer necessary.

“Nearly 2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with many teachers and school faculty now fully vaccinated after being some of the first in line for vaccine prioritization,” Ducey said in a news release.

The governor's office says school districts can now decide for themselves whether to require masks in schools.

"Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses. We will continue to work with public health professionals and Arizona’s schools as more students return to the classroom and our state moves forward," Ducey said in the news release.

The governor's office says the decision to rescind the mask mandate in schools "aligns with CDC guidance," but the CDC's Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools says "[u]niversal and correct use of masks should be required" at schools providing in-person instruction.

A spokesperson for the governor didn't immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Arizona State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman issued a statement after the governor's announcement strongly criticizing the move, and noting that most students won't be able to get the vaccine.

"Children under 16 are still ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines and the CDC still recommends universal masking in public schools to ensure safe learning environments," she said in a statement. "Universal masking - along with other key mitigation strategies - has allowed schools to operate safely in a pandemic."