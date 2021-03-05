Ducey rescinds COVID-19 occupancy limits for businesses; mask rules still in effect

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona businesses will no longer need to limit the number of people indoors, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Friday.

In a new executive order, the governor is rescinding requirements for businesses to remain at 50 percent of their maximum capacity -- a rule that has been in place in Arizona since at least July 2020.

Ducey's executive order does not, however, let mask requirements expire in the state. While the governor never issued an explicit statewide mask mandate, masks are required in counties above a certain level of community spread -- as determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Right now, that includes all 15 counties in the state.

The executive order also permits spring training and major league sports to operate in Arizona, after their plan to safely do so is submitted to and approved by the AZDHS.

Local leaders of counties and cities are still precluded from enacting measures that are in opposition to the statewide rules.

The governor cites declining case numbers and the continued vaccination efforts across the state as the reasoning for his decision.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past year,” Ducey said in a news release. “Our businesses have done an excellent job at responding to this pandemic in a safe and responsible way. We will always admire the sacrifice they and their employees have made and their vigilance to protect against the virus."

Ducey's relaxation of mitigation measures follows those of other states across the country, including Texas and Mississippi -- who relaxed all capacity requirements and even rescinded statewide mask policies.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, criticized the new policies in those states and called for vigilance.

"I don't know why they're doing it, but it certainly from a public health standpoint is ill-advised,” Fauci told CNN. “If you look at right now, the curves of the diminution of infections that are going down, it's reached the point where the last seven days it's plateaued."

Despite the new policy, Ducey stressed the need for vigilance on some health measures in his statement Friday.

“Today’s announcement is a measured approach; we are not in the clear yet," he said. "We need to continue practicing personal responsibility. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands frequently."