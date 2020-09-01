Menu

Ducey pushes flu vaccine amid COVID-19 pandemic

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and public health officials are urging people to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Aug 31, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and public health officials are urging people to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible.

The officials warned Monday that hospitals face potential overcrowding with flu patients while still trying to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ducey says free vaccines will be made available to people who are uninsured or underinsured.

He also says the state will increase payments to health care providers who vaccinate people on Arizona’s Medicaid plan in hopes of increasing availability of the vaccine.

Arizona's flu season generally lasts from October to March with cases peaking in February.

