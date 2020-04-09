Menu

Ducey order shields health care workers from civil lawsuits amid pandemic

Rob Schumacher/AP
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, center, with Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, left, and Michael T. McGuire, Adjutant General for Arizona, and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs hold a press conference to update Arizona's preparedness for COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Phoenix. (Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 19:04:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a new executive order Thursday aiming to help those on the front lines battling COVID-19.

Ducey's order provides health care workers treating COVID-19 patients and their respective institutions immunity from civil liability for their treatment.

That means health care workers can't be sued for how they treated a COVID-19 patient. In Ducey's order, he says the health care workers are "presumed to have acted in good faith."

“Today’s order is issued in close consultation with public health officials and aligns with similar ‘Good Samaritan’ protections Arizona has provided to citizens acting in good faith during emergency situations," Ducey said in a statement Thursday.

While the order provides some protection, it does not provide immunity for "gross negligence or reckless or willful misconduct," including, but not limitied to, a health care worker rendering care "under the influence of alcohol or an intoxicating drug."

The order will remain in effect through the end of June.

Read the governor's full order here.

