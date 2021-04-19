Ducey order bans vaccine passport laws in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an executive order Monday banning governments from requiring so-called "vaccine passports" in Arizona.

The governor's order bans local governments from requiring proof of vaccination in order to receive services or enter an area.

“The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information,” Ducey said in a news release. “While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state — and it never will be. Vaccination is up to each individual, not the government.”

Under the order, private businesses can still require patrons to provide proof of vaccination if they choose, but cannot be forced to do so by the state or local government. Health care institutions can still require vaccine documentation of patients, residents or visitors, according to the governor's office.

Schools, child care centers and universities can also require COVID-19 vaccine documentation, as many do for other vaccines.

So far, 4,495,519 doses have been administered in Arizona with 1,926,181 Arizonans fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers Monday morning from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

