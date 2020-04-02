Ducey issues order allowing some prescription refills without doctor's visit

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new executive order issued by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey allows Arizonans to avoid risky visits to the doctor's office.

Ducey's order allows pharmacists to dispense an emergency refill of medications for a 90-day supply, and another 90-day supply if needed.

The move comes amid the governor's stay-at-home order in Arizona, aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. A news release from the governor's office says the order aims to help seniors, who are more vulnerable to the virus, avoid visits to the doctor's office.

The order also frees up doctors to focus on COVID-19 patients, or potential patients.

According to the news release, the order -- which takes effect Thursday, April 2 -- will: