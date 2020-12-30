Menu

Ducey issues executive order on statewide vaccine distribution in Arizona

Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 30, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a new order on vaccine distribution in the state Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the order directs the state health department to "implement a state-directed allocation model to ensure a uniform approach to the vaccination of high-risk and high-priority Arizonans."

The order also calls for the Arizona Department of Health Services to begin reporting vaccination data to the public, directing local health departments to report their vaccination data to the state.

"Any delay in the vaccine getting to Arizonans, any dose that sits in a freezer rather than reaching the arm of a health care worker or long-term care resident, carries too great a cost," Ducey said in a statement.

The order also allows the AZDHS to take possession of any vaccines allocated to counties and reallocate them "to provide statewide coverage for rapid distribution and administration."

READ: Gov. Ducey's full executive order on vaccine distribution.

