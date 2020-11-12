Ducey extends Arizona order for reporting data on COVID-19

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering hospitals, testing labs and other health care facilities to continue reporting detailed COVID-19 information.

The move is so state officials can gauge the spread of the outbreak and availability of hospital beds and resources. Ducey on Wednesday extended the reporting requirement for 60 days.

The order was originally issued in March. The extension comes as the state sees a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases amid increased testing positivity and a rising death toll. Ducey said continued flow of data will provide state Department of Health Services officials with information to make decisions and allocate critical resources while keeping the public informed."

