Ducey: Elective surgeries to resume in Arizona on May 1

TUCSON, Ariz. — Hostpitals and outpatient facilities in Arizona will resume elective surgeries in just a few days.

The news came from Gov. Doug Ducey at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Ducey says the decision came after evaluating models and projections of the COVID-19 spread.

Initially, elective surgeries were order to halt as state officials and hospitals scrambled to make sure enough personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves and other important medical supplies. After evaluating statewide supplies of medical equipment, and projections of the outbreak in Arizona, Ducey says they determined elective surgeries can resume.

According to a news release from Gov. Ducey's office, hospitals and health care facilities meet the following in order to resume elective surgeries:



Demonstrating greater than a 14 day supply of PPE;

Ensuring adequate staffing and beds;

Testing patients prior to surgery and all at-risk health care workers;

Ensuring appropriate discharge plans for patients being transferred to nursing care facilities, including diagnostic testing for COVID-19;

Implementing a universal symptom screening process for staff, patients, and visitors;

Establishing an enhanced cleaning process for waiting areas;

And prioritizing the restat of elective surgeries based on urgency.

Facilities will have to receive approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services before resuming elective surgeries.