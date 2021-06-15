Ducey bans public universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey Tuesday issued an executive order forbidding universities from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students.

The order forbids Arizona's public universities from mandating the vaccine or requiring the submission of COVID-19 vaccination documents. Students also cannot be mandated to be tested or wear masks at the schools.

"The vaccine works, and we encourage Arizonans to take it. But it is a choice and we need to keep it that way," Ducey said in a news release.

The order applies to the University of Arizona, despite President Dr. Robert Robbins voicing support for a student vaccination mandate.

"I really favor mandating it both COVID-19, but also for influenza vaccine and all the things we commonly do," Robbins said back in April.

In a news release, the governor's office says he's working with members of the legislature to codify his executive order into state law.

On Tuesday morning, Arizona's official tally of fully vaccinated people passed 3 million, with more than 6.2 million doses delivered so far.

