Ducey announces nearly $10 million for food assistance programs

Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 08, 2020
Governor Doug Ducey has announced nearly $10 million in funding to the Arizona Department of Economic Security to help provide food for low-income families.

The $9.8 million grant was awarded from the federal government for the state's Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program is a government funded project that provides emergency food and nutrition assistance at no cost to families that qualify, including senior citizens.

Gov. Ducey says the money is much needed right now as families in Arizona struggle financially due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We know there are many people out there needing help due to no fault of their own. We’re going to continue doing all we can to stretch the social safety net and make sure those needing assistance have access to it,” said Ducey in a statement.

Of the funding, $7.34 million will be dedicated to purchasing food, and $2.5 million will be used to help maximize the coordination and ability of regional food banks to store and distribute the food to TEFAP Distribution Sites. Income-eligible individuals can access the food at the Distribution Sites and will need to bring photo identification and proof of address. For more information about TEFAP, distribution sites and eligibility, click HERE.

Last month, Arizona was issued more than $5 million in grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to help

