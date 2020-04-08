Ducey announces nearly $10 million for food assistance programs

Governor Doug Ducey has announced nearly $10 million in funding to the Arizona Department of Economic Security to help provide food for low-income families.

The $9.8 million grant was awarded from the federal government for the state's Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program is a government funded project that provides emergency food and nutrition assistance at no cost to families that qualify, including senior citizens.

Gov. Ducey says the money is much needed right now as families in Arizona struggle financially due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We know there are many people out there needing help due to no fault of their own. We’re going to continue doing all we can to stretch the social safety net and make sure those needing assistance have access to it,” said Ducey in a statement.

NEW: Arizona has received $9.8 MILLION in funding provided by @USDA to help ensure low-income individuals, families and seniors have access to nutritional meals. MORE: https://t.co/CyiBryc3Zy #COVID19 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 8, 2020

Of the funding, $7.34 million will be dedicated to purchasing food, and $2.5 million will be used to help maximize the coordination and ability of regional food banks to store and distribute the food to TEFAP Distribution Sites. Income-eligible individuals can access the food at the Distribution Sites and will need to bring photo identification and proof of address. For more information about TEFAP, distribution sites and eligibility, click HERE.

