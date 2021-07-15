Ducey advisor: Catalina Foothills School District quarantine policy violates state law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A southern Arizona school district received a sternly-worded letter from the governor's office Wednesday.

The letter was addressed to Catalina Foothills School District Superintendent Mary Kamerzell and claims the district's COVID-19 exposure policy violates state law. The letter comes from Kairlin Harrier, an education policy advisor to Gov. Doug Ducey.

"Specifically, the practice of instituting a mandatory 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated students who have a COVID-19 exposure, but exempting vaccinated students, is contrary to Laws 2021, Chapter 404, Sec. 12, which states, 'A school district or charter school may not require a student or teacher to receive a vaccine for COVID-19 or to wear a face covering to participate in in-person instruction,'" Harrier's letter to Kamerzell says.

Harrier also sent a letter to the Peoria Unified School District, which has a similar policy.

Harrier says CFUSD's policy of keeping students out of the classroom for 14 days -- potentially more than once -- would have detrimental effects on their education and could even keep students from meeting attendance requirements to advance to the next grade level.

"This policy must be rescinded immediately," Harrier says in the letter.

KGUN 9 has reached out to Catalina Foothills School District for a response to the letter, and whether the district will change its policy. This story will be updated.