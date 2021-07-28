Watch
Dr. Cara Christ to step down from her role as ADHS director

Posted at 11:54 AM, Jul 28, 2021
PHOENIX (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Health Services director will be stepping down from her role next month.

According to Gov. Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ will leave her position on Aug. 27 for a new position with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

Dr. Christ has lead ADHS as its director since 2015.

“By mid-August, Dr. Christ will be the longest-serving ADHS director. And she was a dedicated leader long before the pandemic hit — developing the Arizona Opioid Action Plan and the Zika Action Plan, expanding access to health care institutions and child care facilities, and always taking creative approaches to better protecting Arizonans. Through any and every challenge, Dr. Christ put the health and safety of Arizonans first. I am deeply grateful for her years of leadership and service to our state, and I wish her continued success at her new opportunity with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona,” said Ducey.

“Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, my number one priority has been protecting the health of Arizonans all across our state,” said Dr. Christ. “When the pandemic hit, the entire state came together to contain the spread and protect one another — and I’m grateful to everyone who worked with our team at the Arizona Department of Health Services to protect fellow Arizonans. It has been an honor to lead ADHS and work to keep Arizonans of all ages, backgrounds and unique needs healthy and safe. I’m so proud to have been a part of this administration, and I thank Governor Ducey for entrusting me with responsibility for public health in Arizona and for working with me closely in the state’s response to COVID-19.”

