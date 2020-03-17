Dow Jones sees slight recovery after record drop

The roller coaster ride known as the Dow Jones Industrial Average had a positive day on Tuesday, as pharmaceutical companies and some retailers led a small rally.

The Dow took back more than one third of its Monday losses, finishing the day up more than 1,000 points. The Dow lost a record-breaking 3,000 points on Monday, marking the largest one-day point drop in the market's history.

The day started off sluggish, as the Dow briefly dropped below 20,000 points for the first time since 2017.

Despite the Dow gaining 5% of its value back, the market has lost 29% of its value since February.

Amid coronavirus fears, the travel and hospitality industry have taken massive hits in value.