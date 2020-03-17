Menu

Dow Jones sees slight recovery after record drop

Posted: 1:07 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 16:07:47-04
This photo shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in New York. NYSE resumed trading hours after trading halted late Wednesday morning because of technical trouble. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
The roller coaster ride known as the Dow Jones Industrial Average had a positive day on Tuesday, as pharmaceutical companies and some retailers led a small rally.

The Dow took back more than one third of its Monday losses, finishing the day up more than 1,000 points. The Dow lost a record-breaking 3,000 points on Monday, marking the largest one-day point drop in the market's history.

The day started off sluggish, as the Dow briefly dropped below 20,000 points for the first time since 2017.

Despite the Dow gaining 5% of its value back, the market has lost 29% of its value since February.

Amid coronavirus fears, the travel and hospitality industry have taken massive hits in value.

