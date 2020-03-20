Menu

Dow Jones plunges 4,000 points for the week amid the spread of coronavirus

Posted: 1:06 PM, Mar 20, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-20 16:06:31-04
This photo shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in New York. NYSE resumed trading hours after trading halted late Wednesday morning because of technical trouble. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
The New York Stock Exchange had another day of losses on Friday, finishing the worst week the market has seen in more than a decade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed on Friday losing nearly 900 points for the day.

Friday marked the final day of in-person trading until further notice. The market will begin trading virtually on Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Dow lost more than 4,000 points for the week, largely due to a nearly 3,000-point drop on Monday, marking the second-worst day in the history of the index.

