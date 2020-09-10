Douglas to reopen city parks, library, aquatic center Monday

The city of Douglas is beginning a modified version of its Phase II reopening plan, which includes partially reopening parks, the library and the aquatic center Monday.

In a news release Wednesday evening, the city says the change comes as Douglas's COVID status shifted from "substantial community spread" to "moderate community spread."

As such, limited services and availability at city facilities will begin to reopen on Monday, Sept. 14.

City Hall offices will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The visitor center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday.

The aquatic center will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lap swim from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

The library will be open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with curbside service continuing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tennis courts, basketball courts, ball fields, the skate park, racketball courts, playgrounds, splash pads and ramadas at city parks will reopen Monday.

The city stresses that gatherings of any kind are limited to 50 people, per Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order.