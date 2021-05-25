Door-to-door vaccine campaign unveiled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Leaders from the Southern Arizona community kicked off the "Take Your Shot Campaign" today.

The goal of the campaign is to talk to those who are hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine and also help those who have barriers in the way that might prevent them from being able to get a shot.

To achieve this, members of the Arizona Center for Empowerment will be going around neighborhoods and knocking on doors.

"I can't think of a better way than to be able to go to some of these folks and knock on their door," Tony Penn, President & CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, said.

The Pima County Health Department says it is important for community members to be the ones talking to the people in their community.

"They are who the trusted members of the community are," Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Director of the Pima County Health Department, said. "We want to be by their side."

The Pima County Health Department is also operating mobile vaccination sites to make getting a shot easier. For more information on where you can get a vaccine, click here.