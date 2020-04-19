Menu

Donut Bar delivers dozens of donuts to frontline workers at hospitals

Isabella Joffroy/Instagram
The Donut Bar Tucson is giving back to medical staff, and front line workers at hospitals in Tucson during the pandemic.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Apr 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-19 18:46:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Donut Bar Tucson is giving back to medical staff, and front line workers at hospitals in Tucson during the pandemic.

The owner of Donut Bar Jessica Mueller is starting a 'Donate a Donut campaign' as a way to support and show gratitude for those on the frontlines helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donut Bar with the help of Tucson native Isabella Joffroy delivered their first donation of nine dozen donuts, which is 108 individual donuts to doctors, nurses, technicians, pediatrics, and security at Banner Health Saturday.

Every week Donut Bar will donate two dozen donuts to different hospitals across Tucson.

The community is invited to add a donut donation each week through their online ordering system.

This coming week Donut Bar will be donating two dozen donuts to frontline workers, and staff at MHC Healthcare.

