Doctor weighs in on what coronavirus could look like for President Trump

At seventy-four years old, suffering from mild heart disease and obesity: President Trump falls in the high-risk category for those who contract the coronavirus.

“The fact that he’s seventy-four makes him 90 times more likely to die than someone who's under 29 years of age,” said Dr. Frank LoVecchio.

Dr. LoVecchio has been treating coronavirus patients in Phoenix since the pandemic began.

At this point, it is being reported the president is experiencing mild symptoms and is lethargic.

But Dr. LoVecchio points out he’s in good hands.

“I’m sure he’s gonna have around the clock care, he’s gonna have any machine or any drug that he would want to check his status, so that’s a big benefit,” said Dr. LoVecchio.

Mild symptoms can range from loss of taste or a cough. To shortness of breath and fever.

Dr. LoVecchio says the next five to seven days will be critical for the president.

“Either you recover, which most people do, or sometimes you get a lot worse and need to be admitted to the hospital,” Dr. LoVecchio.

President Donald Trump has been admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Campaign stops in Arizona and Wisconsin are now canceled.

“The other conversation we should have is how did he get it, if he gets it, it just shows you how easy this virus is to transmit,” said Dr. LoVecchio.

He says how the president handles his own firsthand account of the virus could shape the public's perception and the conversation moving forward.

According to data collected by the CDC, the president has an excellent chance of beating the virus.

Survival rates for his group hover around 94%.