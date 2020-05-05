Disneyland in Shanghai to reopen after COVID-19 shutdown

Disney announced on Tuesday that Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on May 11 after being closed for nearly 15 weeks due to the spread of COVID-19.

A number of the measures being implemented in Shanghai could give some insight on how major theme parks in the US could reopen.

The amusement park, which welcomes nearly 18 million visitors a year, will implement strict social distancing efforts.

- Lines will be queued with visitors standing 6 feet apart at attractions

- Visitors will be required to have their temperature checked when entering the park

- Visitors will be required to wear an appropriate mask at all times except when dining

- Have proper identification

- Register for a Health QR Code prior to their arrival, which will be required to be presented upon entering

- Provide basic personal information for each guest visiting the park, including name, phone number, ID type and ID number via Shanghai Disney Resort’s official online channels after purchasing a ticket and prior to arriving at the resort.

Visitors will also be required to purchase tickets for scheduled times, in an effort to control the flow of people into the park.

Disney said that close interaction and close-up photos with characters will be suspended during the initial phase of reopening. Some interactive attractions and experiences, such as children play areas, and theater shows will remain closed, Disney said.

