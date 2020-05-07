Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Disney to reopen Disney Springs, theme park and resort to remain closed

items.[0].image.alt
AP Images
Roberto Gonzalez/AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP - At a special media preview on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Patina Restaurant Group raised the curtain on its newest grand Italian trattoria, Maria & Enzo's Ristorante, at Disney Springs, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Executives from Patina Restaurant Group, Delaware North (Patina's parent company) and Disney joined chefs, Italian ambassadors and very special guests Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on stage during the grand opening dedication ceremony. (Roberto Gonzalez/AP Images for Patina Restaurant Group)
Disney to reopen Disney Springs, theme park and resort to remain closed
Posted at 3:20 PM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 18:20:39-04

Disney announced on Thursday plans to begin a phased reopening of Disney Springs on May 20, meanwhile Disney’s theme parks and resorts will remain closed.

Disney Springs, which was formerly known as Downtown Disney, is a shopping and entertainment center adjacent to Disney’s Florida resorts and theme park.

Disney Springs has been closed since March 17 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Disney says that a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will be open at the venue.

“Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members,” Disney said.

The venue will limit parking and capacity in an effort to practice social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.