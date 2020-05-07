Disney to reopen Disney Springs, theme park and resort to remain closed

Disney announced on Thursday plans to begin a phased reopening of Disney Springs on May 20, meanwhile Disney’s theme parks and resorts will remain closed.

Disney Springs, which was formerly known as Downtown Disney, is a shopping and entertainment center adjacent to Disney’s Florida resorts and theme park.

Disney Springs has been closed since March 17 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Disney says that a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will be open at the venue.

“Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members,” Disney said.

The venue will limit parking and capacity in an effort to practice social distancing.

