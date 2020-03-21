Disney movie 'Tangled' suddenly in the spotlight thanks to the coronavirus

A Disney movie set in the kingdom of "Corona" has suddenly become a hit on social media, making some question whether the movie foresaw the current reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

The movie "Tangled" was released in 2010, and at the time was a major hit at the box office. It is now part of the Disney+ lineup.

Here is the plot, according to Disney:

"When the (Corona) kingdom's most wanted bandit is taken hostage by Rapunzel —a teen with 70 feet of golden hair who's looking to escape the tower where she's been locked away for years — the unlikely duo sets off on a hair-raising escapade."

Locked away for years? Corona? It might be a stretch given many of us have been hold up in our homes for one week, but some are making the comparison.

Here has been some of the recent reaction on social media:

I'm watching Tangled and I can't believe Rapunzel practiced social distancing in a tower away from the village of Corona. I just— pic.twitter.com/WfZJl6PNVn — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 18, 2020

um.. the movie Tangled is about rapunzel being quarantined at home.. in a fictional kingdom of Corona... — wina (@_winashamshul) March 16, 2020

Uhhhh. So we are all stuck at home.... like Rapunzel trapped in her tower in Tangled.... and WHERE WAS Rapunzel? What was the name of her kingdom?

........

Corona.

The simulation is broken guys...

— mktoon (@mktoon) March 16, 2020

