Disney movie 'Tangled' suddenly in the spotlight thanks to the coronavirus

Posted: 7:58 PM, Mar 20, 2020
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Disney Plus launches its streaming service. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
A Disney movie set in the kingdom of "Corona" has suddenly become a hit on social media, making some question whether the movie foresaw the current reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

The movie "Tangled" was released in 2010, and at the time was a major hit at the box office. It is now part of the Disney+ lineup.

Here is the plot, according to Disney:

"When the (Corona) kingdom's most wanted bandit is taken hostage by Rapunzel —a teen with 70 feet of golden hair who's looking to escape the tower where she's been locked away for years — the unlikely duo sets off on a hair-raising escapade."

Locked away for years? Corona? It might be a stretch given many of us have been hold up in our homes for one week, but some are making the comparison.

Here has been some of the recent reaction on social media:

Corona.
The simulation is broken guys...

— mktoon (@mktoon) March 16, 2020

Have you seen the movie? Reach out to reporter Justin Boggs on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.