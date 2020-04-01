Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Diocese of Tucson cancels, suspends parish-based public gatherings until end of April

Posted: 8:57 PM, Mar 31, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-31 23:57:07-04
items.[0].image.alt
Diocese of Tucson responds to claims of abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Diocese of Tucson is canceling more gatherings and mass celebrations effective Tuesday.

The church announced today, under the direction of Bishop Edward Weisenburger they won't hold mass until at least April 30.

Church confirmations have been suspended and will be rescheduled.

Diocese of Tucson asks weddings and funerals to limit to ten people.

All Catholic school campuses in Diocese of Tucson have been closed, and will provide distance learning until the end of the school year.

READ: DIOCESE OF TUCSON FULL STATEMENT

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.