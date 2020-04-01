Diocese of Tucson cancels, suspends parish-based public gatherings until end of April

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Diocese of Tucson is canceling more gatherings and mass celebrations effective Tuesday.

The church announced today, under the direction of Bishop Edward Weisenburger they won't hold mass until at least April 30.

Church confirmations have been suspended and will be rescheduled.

Diocese of Tucson asks weddings and funerals to limit to ten people.

All Catholic school campuses in Diocese of Tucson have been closed, and will provide distance learning until the end of the school year.

