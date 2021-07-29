Dining concerns as the delta variant spreads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We try to make them happy and have a nice dinner. To me that's important," Harry Katerelos, owner of Dolce Vita Italian Bistro, said.

Back in February, he said they were looking forward to having customers come in for lunch and dinner as cases of COVID-19 decreased. Since then, he said more customers have come in.

"They got sick and tired of sitting at home," Katerelos said. "People started moving out little by little."

As the delta variant spreads across the country, he said he is worried about losing his customers again.

"A lot of other people were afraid to go out," Katerelos said. "I didn't see them for a year or year and a half now."

He says they will continue to sanitize everything and wear masks to make dining a safe and enjoyable experience.