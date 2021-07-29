Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Dining concerns as the delta variant spreads

items.[0].videoTitle
Dolce Vita owner says he is worried he might lose customers because of the virus again.
Open for dine-in sign at Dolce Vita Italian Bistro
Posted at 9:53 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 01:15:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We try to make them happy and have a nice dinner. To me that's important," Harry Katerelos, owner of Dolce Vita Italian Bistro, said.

Back in February, he said they were looking forward to having customers come in for lunch and dinner as cases of COVID-19 decreased. Since then, he said more customers have come in.

"They got sick and tired of sitting at home," Katerelos said. "People started moving out little by little."

As the delta variant spreads across the country, he said he is worried about losing his customers again.

"A lot of other people were afraid to go out," Katerelos said. "I didn't see them for a year or year and a half now."

He says they will continue to sanitize everything and wear masks to make dining a safe and enjoyable experience.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!