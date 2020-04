NOGALES, Ariz. — Federal authorities say they've seized hundreds of bottles of diluted cleaning products at the Port of Nogales this month.

According to a news release from Homeland Security Investigations, the cleaning supplies were diluted with water, making them ineffective. HSI officers have seized 900 bottles of the adulterated bleach product so far in April.

HSI says they're working with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tucson and CBOP to find out who tampered with the products.