Despite virus surge, Arizona governor won't require masks

PHOENIX (AP) — Coronavirus infections are surging in Arizona.

Hospitalizations are increasing and more people are dying since the state relaxed stay-at-home orders last month.

But Gov. Doug Ducey is not requiring residents to wear masks in public.

In shopping malls and the crowded bar scenes of Scottsdale and Tempe, most patrons have disdained the use of cloth masks.

But others think that's foolish and are criticizing the Republican governor for failing to lead.

An Associated Press analysis found Arizona had a rolling average of fewer than 400 new cases a day at the time the shutdown was lifted May 15, but it shot up two weeks later and surpassed 1,000 new cases a day by early this week.