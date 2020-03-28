Menu

Desert Diamond Casinos extends suspension of operations as safety measure due to COVID-19

Posted: 8:27 PM, Mar 27, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-27 23:27:30-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise Management Board announced Friday the extension of suspension of operations through April 23.

The extension is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The decision is to protect the health of team members, guests, and the community.

The decision applies to all four of the Desert Diamond Casino locations near Tucson, Sahuarita, Ajo and the West Valley in Glendale.

The board will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust protocol accordingly to conditions.

