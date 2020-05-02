Menu

Desert Cove Nursing Center in Chandler reports 53 cases of COVID-19, 4 resident deaths

Desert Cove Senior Living Center in Chandler reporting dozens of cases.
Posted at 9:51 PM, May 01, 2020
Desert Cove Nursing Center in Chandler confirms that its facility is dealing with dozens of cases of COVID-19, with both residents and staff affected.

According to a Friday statement from the facility, the nursing home has a total of 53 confirmed cases between residents and workers.

The nursing home says that four of its patients have died from the virus.

Forty of the facility's cases are residents, and the remaining 13 are employees. The company says 29 residents remain in isolation and are receiving treatment from Desert Cove staff. Seven residents are receiving care at a hospital.

Desert Cove says the 13 affected workers are only allowed to return when CDC guidelines for returning to work are met.

Desert Cove says it's working closely with the Arizona Department of Health, the Agency for Health Care Administration, and the local health department to ensure it's taking the appropriate steps at this time.

The first case at the nursing home was discovered on April 24, according to the statement.

Desert Cove is just blocks away from another assisted living facility that has also seen numerous cases of COVID-19 among its patients.

As of last week, Pennington Gardens has so far had 16 resident deaths due to the virus. An additional 29 residents and 10 staff members had also tested positive.

Read the full statement from the facility below.

